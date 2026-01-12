'Last Election for Marathi Citizens': Thackeray Brothers at BMC Shivshakti Event

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray held a joint public rally in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 15 January 2026. This marked their first such appearance together in two decades. Both leaders called for unity among Marathi-speaking citizens, describing the upcoming election as crucial for safeguarding Mumbai’s identity and land. The rally was positioned as a decisive moment for the “Marathi manoos” to protect the city’s future.
According to The Indian Express, Raj Thackeray described the BMC 2026 polls as the “last election for Marathi citizens,” warning that failure to unite would have lasting consequences. He urged the Marathi community to prevent Mumbai and Maharashtra from being controlled by outside interests, specifically referencing Gujarat. Uddhav Thackeray echoed these sentiments, appealing for unity to ensure the city remains in Marathi hands.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the rally also addressed concerns about the imposition of Hindi and the preservation of Marathi culture. Raj Thackeray issued a warning against “Hindi imposition,” stating that while he did not oppose the language, any attempt to enforce it would be resisted.
The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, released its manifesto promising measures such as affordable housing and transport concessions, but the Thackeray brothers focused on cultural and regional identity.
As highlighted by The Hindu, both leaders accused the BJP of facilitating land acquisitions for corporate interests, particularly the Adani Group, and alleged a systematic effort to shift Mumbai’s control away from Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray listed several projects and land parcels awarded to Adani, arguing that these moves threatened the city’s identity. Raj Thackeray presented data on the expansion of Adani projects and warned of a long-term plan to displace local residents.
“This is the last election for Marathi citizens. If you fail today, it will be a mistake for eternity,” Raj Thackeray stated at the rally.
Coverage revealed that the Thackeray brothers’ alliance is a strategic move to consolidate the traditional Marathi vote, which has been divided in recent years. Their speeches referenced historical struggles for Mumbai’s inclusion in Maharashtra and positioned the BMC election as a defense against external political and economic influence.
The joint rally at Shivaji Park was also marked by emotional appeals and references to family legacy. In the middle of the event, Uddhav Thackeray invoked the memory of Bal Thackeray and Prabodhankar Thackeray, emphasizing the significance of the cousins’ reunion for the Marathi cause. Raj Thackeray apologized to supporters who may have been hurt by past divisions, expressing hope for renewed unity.
The political context was further shaped by sharp exchanges with the BJP. Analysis showed that the Thackeray family’s influence remains a central theme, with Sanjay Raut asserting their enduring power in Mumbai politics. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims of the Thackerays’ ability to “shut down Mumbai,” calling such statements “empty threats.”
“The Thackerays can never be wiped out. We can still shut down Mumbai in 10 minutes,” Sanjay Raut said, underscoring the family’s perceived political strength.
Uddhav Thackeray, in a recent interview, reiterated that the current contest is not about survival for his faction but a fight against the BJP’s attempts to control Mumbai. At the end of the discussion, he emphasized the importance of preserving Marathi pride and identity, rejecting the notion that the Thackeray alliance was formed out of desperation.
