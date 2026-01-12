'Last Election for Marathi Citizens': Thackeray Brothers at BMC Shivshakti Event

The joint rally at Shivaji Park was also marked by emotional appeals and references to family legacy. In the middle of the event, Uddhav Thackeray invoked the memory of Bal Thackeray and Prabodhankar Thackeray, emphasizing the significance of the cousins’ reunion for the Marathi cause. Raj Thackeray apologized to supporters who may have been hurt by past divisions, expressing hope for renewed unity.