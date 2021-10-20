Terrorist Involved in Killing UP Migrant Worker Eliminated: J&K Police

"Killed terrorist Adil Wani was involved in killing of a poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani S/O Gulam Kadir Wani R/O Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF)," the police said.



Earlier, the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.