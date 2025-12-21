10 Killed in Bekkersdal As Gunmen Shoot At People On Streets In South Africa

On 21 December 2025, a shooting incident in Bekkersdal township, located approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, resulted in the deaths of ten individuals and injuries to at least ten others. The attack occurred when unknown gunmen opened fire in the streets, targeting victims indiscriminately, according to police reports.
The police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, confirmed the fatalities and stated that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. "Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," she said, as reported by Deutsche Welle.
Local media outlets have described the area as impoverished, with Bekkersdal being close to major gold mines, which has historically contributed to its socio-economic challenges. The shooting took place near a local bar, a common gathering spot in the township, where residents often socialise. The Indian Express reported that the incident has left the community in shock and mourning.
“Ten people are dead. We don’t have a breakdown of who they are,” Brigadier Muridili stated.
Emergency services responded promptly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The police have launched an investigation to identify the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack. The Hindu noted that the police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in their inquiries.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with many people fleeing in panic as the gunfire erupted. One local resident recounted, “It was terrifying; we didn’t know where to run.” The community has expressed fears over safety, as such violent incidents have become increasingly common in the area. The report indicated that this shooting is part of a broader trend of violence affecting various townships in South Africa.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the shooting was gang-related or if it stemmed from other underlying issues within the community. The police have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents and deter further violence.
