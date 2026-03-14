Ten Indians Arrested In US For Staging Robberies To Secure Visas

Ten Indian nationals were arrested across four US states for allegedly participating in staged armed robberies at convenience stores and restaurants. The scheme was designed to allow store clerks to falsely claim victim status and apply for U non-immigrant visas, which are reserved for victims of certain crimes. An eleventh individual was charged and deported to India. All accused face conspiracy to commit visa fraud charges, which carry significant penalties under US law.
According to Financial Express, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force coordinated the arrests in Massachusetts, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio.
The accused, all sharing the surname Patel, allegedly orchestrated at least six staged robberies beginning in March 2023. The operation involved individuals posing as armed robbers, threatening store clerks with what appeared to be firearms, and fleeing with cash, all captured on surveillance cameras.
As reported by Scroll, the main organiser, Rambhai Patel, was previously convicted and sentenced to over 20 months in prison. The newly charged defendants are accused of either arranging the staged robberies or paying to participate as purported victims.
The scheme enabled participants to submit fraudulent U visa applications, which require evidence of being a crime victim and cooperation with law enforcement.
Initial court appearances for six of the accused took place in Boston, where they were released after the hearings as coverage revealed. The remaining four appeared in courts in Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio, with further proceedings scheduled in Boston. The eleventh accused, Dipikaben Patel, was deported to India prior to the latest charges.
The US Attorney’s Office stated that the alleged victims paid the organiser for participation, while store owners received compensation for allowing their premises to be used in the scheme according to further reporting. The authorities emphasised that the U visa is intended for genuine victims of violent crime who assist law enforcement, not for those who fabricate incidents for immigration benefits.
"The 11 defendants charged today are alleged to have either arranged with the organiser to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a 'victim'," the Department of Justice stated, as cited in official releases.
Legal documents indicate that if convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 as analysis showed. The investigation involved multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, and local law enforcement across several states.
Authorities clarified that the allegations remain unproven until adjudicated in court as details emerged. The accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, in accordance with US legal standards.
"The visa is intended for victims of certain crimes who have suffered physical or mental abuse and have cooperated with law enforcement in investigating or prosecuting criminal activity," prosecutors explained in official statements.
Federal officials have reiterated their commitment to prosecuting immigration fraud and maintaining the integrity of visa programs as further information confirmed. The case continues to be monitored by multiple agencies, with future court dates pending for the accused.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.