Telangana High Court Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum to State on Lockdown

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country the Telangana High Court gave a two-day ultimatum to the Telangana government.

The High Court said that within the next 48 hours the government must decided on a lockdown or curfew, otherwise the court shall issue orders.

According to a report by NDTV, the High Court has also issued a set of instructions and asked for a full report from the state government.

The court asked the state for 'ward-wise data' on positive cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. It also asked for RT-PCR reports within 24 hours.

Mocking the government, the court said whether the state was vying for the position of 'Covid topper' in the country.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli also asked whether the government issued any circulars to check visits to movie theatres, malls, weddings, and other public places.