Tata Sons has filed caveats in both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court following the court’s interim order on 27 November 2026. The order allowed Tata Sons to proceed with its scheduled board meeting on 30 November, but stipulated that any resolutions passed would be subject to the court’s final decision. The legal dispute centres on the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman and the use of a casting vote during a previous board meeting.