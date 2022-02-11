ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Sons Board Renews Chandrasekaran's Term as Executive Chairman

The board reviewed the last five years' performance of the group and considered the reappointment of Chandrasekaran.

IANS
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of&nbsp;N Chandrasekaran used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
The board of Tata Sons on Friday, 11 February, approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years.

The decision took place during a board meeting held on Friday.

Accordingly, the board reviewed the last five years' performance of the group and considered the reappointment of Chandrasekaran.

In a statement, Tata Sons said that Ratan N Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran.

"He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," the statement said.

"The board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years."

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. In 2020-21, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $103 billion. These companies collectively employ over 8,00,000 people.

At present, there are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $314 billion as on 31 December 2021.

