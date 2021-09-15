No Leadership Structural Changes Are on the Anvil: Tata Sons Chairman
The statement said that speculation can serve to cause disruption amongst a team that has been operating smoothly.
Tata Sons Ltd's Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday, 15 September clarified that "no leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of media."
On Tuesday, a source-based report by a newswire stated that Tata Sons is considering "historic revamp of its leadership structure by creating a Chief Executive Officer's role to help improve corporate governance."
Chandrasekaran's tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons is coming to an end in February next year. The vacancy created after him fuelled speculation of a revamp in the leadership structure at the conglomerate.
"Any such decisions if relevant, are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. We are extremely disappointed with such stories that create disruption to regular operations."Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Ltd's Chairman
The report indicated that management of the sprawling Tata empire business would be divided into two with a CEO guiding the business and overseeing its operations and the chairman acting as nominee of shareholders to oversee the working of the CEO on their behalf.
The report had cited that the approval of Ratan Tata, the octogenarian controlling owner of Tata Trusts, would be key for making the changes.
"I am extremely disappointed with the recent media reports regarding a major revamp in the TATA group's organisation framework through a speculative company wise restructure with me seen to be critical to implementing this change."Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata also added that "such speculation can only serve to cause disruption amongst a team that has been operating smoothly with impressive growth in market value."
It is expected that post completion of his tenure as Chairman, Chandrasekaran may get another extension. However, no confirmation on this development is available at present.
