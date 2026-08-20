Tarun Tejpal Challenges 2013 Rape Conviction In Supreme Court

Tarun Tejpal, former editor of Tehelka, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for the 2013 rape of a junior colleague. The conviction was delivered by the Bombay High Court, which overturned his earlier acquittal by a Goa sessions court. The Goa government has also approached the Supreme Court, seeking an enhancement of Tejpal’s sentence.
According to The Indian Express, Tejpal was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator during a Tehelka event in Goa in 2013. The Bombay High Court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years earlier.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Goa government has filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court, arguing that the 10-year sentence is “grossly disproportionate” to the gravity of the offences. The state has requested that the sentence be enhanced to life imprisonment and has also challenged the High Court’s decision to allow the sentences for two aggravated rape convictions to run concurrently.
Further details indicate that the Goa government’s plea asserts the need for a stricter sentence, citing the nature and gravity of the offences. The petition also highlights that the assaults occurred on successive days, which, according to the state, should be reflected in the punishment imposed.
The case stems from allegations that Tejpal sexually assaulted his junior colleague inside an elevator at a Goa hotel during Tehelka’s ThinkFest event in November 2013 as coverage revealed. The High Court’s judgment, delivered on 6 August 2026, reversed the earlier acquittal and imposed the 10-year sentence.
“The sentence imposed by the high court is grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed by Tejpal,” the Goa government’s petition stated, as cited in the official filings.
Analysis showed that the state’s appeal is limited to the quantum of sentence and the direction that the sentences run concurrently. The government has not challenged the conviction itself but seeks a revision of the punishment to reflect what it describes as “separate criminality.”
Tejpal’s petition before the Supreme Court challenges the High Court’s findings and the sentence imposed, seeking relief from the apex court as legal proceedings continue. The Supreme Court is expected to hear both Tejpal’s challenge and the Goa government’s plea for sentence enhancement in the coming weeks.
The case has drawn significant attention due to its high-profile nature and the legal questions raised regarding sentencing in sexual assault cases as developments unfold.
“The state argued that the sentence awarded by the Bombay high court was ‘grossly disproportionate’ to the gravity of the aggravated rape offences committed against his junior colleague,” according to official submissions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.