Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Arrested In Corruption Case

Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested in Chennai on 26 October 2026, following the Madras High Court’s dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea. The arrest is linked to an alleged ₹100 crore corruption case involving the collection of funds from private school managements in exchange for government approvals during his tenure from 2021 to 2026. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai Police executed the arrest after gathering evidence and conducting multiple searches.
According to The Indian Express, the Madras High Court rejected Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s anticipatory bail petition after the CCB argued that custodial interrogation was necessary. The court was informed that over 177 school managements had come forward, and investigators had traced transactions amounting to ₹17.26 crore so far. The prosecution alleged that the former minister facilitated the establishment of an unregistered association that collected money from schools under the pretext of securing approvals.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the FIR against Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi includes charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to trace the financial trail. The CCB had previously questioned the former minister and conducted searches at his residences in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, seizing documents, electronic devices, and property deeds.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the case centres on BT Arasakumar and Muthukumar, who were accused of collecting funds from private schools by promising government recognition and approvals. Arasakumar, a DMK spokesperson, was arrested in June and detained under the Goondas Act, while Muthukumar remains absconding. The investigation later expanded to include Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was the School Education Minister during the period in question.
"Every room, every drawer was checked. We fully cooperated. The officials themselves said such cooperation is rare," Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stated after the raids, according to statements made to the media.
During the searches, police seized property documents, bank details, cheques, and electronic devices from premises linked to the former minister and his associates. The Enforcement Directorate registered a case on 1 October 2026 to investigate the alleged money laundering aspect of the case, focusing on tracing the funds collected from private school managements and their subsequent use.
The Madras High Court’s order, as coverage revealed, was based on the prosecution’s argument that custodial interrogation was essential to establish the whereabouts of absconding accused and to further the investigation. The court noted that the FIR was initially registered following a complaint by the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, which alleged that funds were collected from schools with promises of securing NOCs, licenses, and renewals.
The investigation expanded after further legal developments in related corruption cases involving other political figures in Tamil Nadu. The authorities have stated that the probe will continue, with a focus on tracing the financial transactions and identifying all individuals involved in the alleged scam.
"The police took away documents that I had maintained regarding Class 10 and 12 examination results when I was the School Education Minister, and also the documents pertaining to my inspection.... I will definitely cooperate with the investigating officials," Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said regarding the investigation.
Further details on the case, including the roles of other accused and the outcome of the ED’s money laundering probe, are expected as the investigation progresses as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.