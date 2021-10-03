TN Cop Dons Badge, Cap From Day of Rajiv Gandhi’s Demise on Retirement Day

Philip retired on Thursday, 30 September, with his wish granted by a City Court on Tuesday, 28 September. He had to execute a bond for Rs 1,00,000.



As per the court order, Philip can be in the possession of the name badge and the cap till 28 September 2021 and has to hand them back to the court on or before that date.



The court had agreed that the two items are of sentimental value for Philip, "a reminder of the call of duty during his formative years in the service of the nation and quite literally symbolise his blood, sweat, and tears over 34 years of his professional career as accentuated by his counsel".

