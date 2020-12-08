Taller Than Before, Mount Everest Stands at 8,848.86 Meters

It's official. The height of world's tallest peak is slightly higher than it was measured earlier.

On Tuesday, Nepal and China jointly announced that Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, is 8,848.86 metres high.

Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Land Management Minister Padma Kumari Aryal, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi and other officials made the announcement during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.