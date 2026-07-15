'Taken Court for a Ride': SC Fines Samay Raina ₹3 Lakh For Defying Undertaking

As highlighted by The Indian Express, the bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, noted that Raina had not contacted the Foundation as required. The court rejected the explanation that contact details were unavailable, pointing out that such information could have been obtained from the Foundation’s legal representatives. The bench stated, “We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the Court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/undertakings given before this Court.”