Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain Sentenced to Life in Prison for Ankit Sharma's Murder

On 31 July 2026, a Delhi court sentenced former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The court found them guilty of murder, rioting, kidnapping, and other serious offences. The verdict followed a lengthy trial and was delivered in the presence of the accused and senior police officials.
According to Live Law, Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh pronounced the life sentences after considering the prosecution's request for the death penalty. The court noted the brutality of the crime, stating that Ankit Sharma was abducted, assaulted, and killed during the communal violence, and his body was dragged and thrown into a drain.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the prosecution argued that the convicts showed no mercy during the attack and requested the harshest punishment. However, the court determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove the convicts were beyond reformation, leading to the rejection of the death penalty in favour of life imprisonment.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the court observed that the crime was committed with "utmost brutality" and described the actions as "nauseating and sickening." The judge stated, "The body was dragged like an animal and thrown in the drain," emphasising the severity of the offence.
"The monstrosity of the crime outweighs this fact," the court remarked, referring to the convicts' pleas for leniency based on their roles as sole breadwinners.
As noted in an article by Bar and Bench, the court found that while the crime was of an aggravated nature, the prosecution did not establish any prior violent disposition among the convicts. The court also noted that the conduct of the accused in custody was generally satisfactory, supporting the decision for life imprisonment rather than capital punishment.
Case details indicate that the First Information Report was filed by Ankit Sharma's father, Ravinder Kumar, after Sharma went missing on 25 February 2020. His body was later recovered from a drain, with a post-mortem revealing 51 injuries caused by sharp and blunt weapons.
The court proceedings also addressed the political context, with references to Tahir Hussain's suspension from the Aam Aadmi Party following his arrest. The court acquitted Hussain of criminal conspiracy charges but convicted him and four others of murder, rioting, and related offences.
"The savagery did not end there [with the murder of Sharma]. Instead, the body was strapped like an animal as if the hatred has still not satiated. The body was then thrown into the nallah (drain)," the court stated.
Further coverage revealed that the Delhi Police Commissioner emphasised the importance of a fair and evidence-based investigation. The defence has indicated plans to appeal the verdict, while the victim's family called for the maximum punishment under the law.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.