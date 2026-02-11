T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma’s Recovery Under Watch as Bumrah Returns to Nets

India’s T20 World Cup campaign has been disrupted by the hospitalisation of opener Abhishek Sharma due to a stomach infection, making his participation in the upcoming match against Namibia uncertain. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, has recovered from illness and is available for selection. The team is closely monitoring Abhishek’s condition, with a final decision on his inclusion expected closer to match day.
According to Deccan Herald, Abhishek Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for the past two days. Medical tests are ongoing to determine the extent of his illness, and his availability for the Namibia match remains in doubt. The team management is hopeful he will recover in time for the subsequent fixture against Pakistan.
As reported by Financial Express, Abhishek had been feeling unwell prior to India’s previous match against the USA but still played, only for his condition to worsen afterward. He required intravenous drips and missed the team’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate stated, “Abhi (Abhishek) still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time.”
As The Indian Express stated in an article, the team management is reluctant to rush Abhishek Sharma back into action, and he is expected to need at least two more days for full recovery. Should he be unavailable, Sanju Samson is likely to be considered for the opening slot, having previously filled in during the recent home series against New Zealand.
In addition to Abhishek’s health concerns, recent coverage indicated that Abhishek was dismissed for a duck in the USA match and did not take the field during the second innings, with Sanju Samson substituting as a fielder. He also missed the post-match handshakes, further highlighting his unwell state.
“We’re waiting on Abhi’s fitness more than anything, and that will open up a few different combinations,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said, as quoted in multiple reports.
Further updates revealed that Washington Sundar has joined the squad in Delhi and will train with the team, providing additional options for the management. The coaching staff is also monitoring the situation closely, with a final decision on Abhishek’s participation to be made after medical evaluation.
In positive news for India, analysis showed that Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a recent viral fever and is available for selection. Bumrah had missed the opening fixture against the USA, but is now bowling again and reportedly feeling much better after a 10-day break.
Team management remains optimistic about Abhishek’s recovery, but as details emerged, his participation against Namibia will depend on his response to treatment and medical advice received before the match.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.