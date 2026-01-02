At Least 40 Killed, 115 Injured in Fire at Bar in Switzerland's Ski Resort Town

On 1 January 2026, a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The incident has led to at least 40 fatalities and 115 injuries, with many victims suffering severe burns. Emergency services responded immediately, and the area was cordoned off for investigation. Authorities have stated that the identification of victims may take several days due to the extent of the injuries.
According to The Hindu, the fire began at approximately 1:30 am local time, engulfing the crowded bar where a large number of young people had gathered for new year's eve festivities. Swiss officials indicated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial findings suggest it was accidental rather than an act of arson or attack.
As reported by The Indian Express, police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion confirmed that more than a hundred people were inside the building at the time of the incident. A helpline and reception centre were established for affected families, and a no-fly zone was imposed over Crans-Montana to facilitate emergency operations.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Commander of the Valais Cantonal Police, Frederic Gisler, stated at a press conference that the death toll and number of injured were confirmed after initial rescue and medical efforts. The regional hospital’s intensive care unit and operating theatre reached full capacity due to the high number of casualties.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the area was completely closed off, and a significant emergency response was underway. Local media cited medical professionals at the scene who estimated the death toll could be in the dozens, with many more injured.
“As I speak to you, we have identified around 40 people who have died, and another 115 people severely injured,” said Frederic Gisler, Commander of the Valais Cantonal Police.
This report highlighted that the victims included several foreign nationals, with embassies working to determine if their citizens were among the dead or injured. Italian and French authorities reported missing and injured nationals, and some survivors were transferred to hospitals in neighbouring countries for treatment.
This article mentioned that Crans-Montana is a popular international ski and holiday destination, which contributed to the diverse nationalities among the victims. The town is scheduled to host major sporting events in the coming weeks, and local officials have called for caution to avoid further strain on medical resources.
This news report said that unverified footage circulating on social media showed the bar ablaze during the celebration. While some reports speculated about fireworks as a possible cause, Swiss police have not confirmed any specific origin and continue to investigate all possibilities.
“The cause of the blaze, which was initially reported as an explosion, was not yet clear but authorities said it appeared to be an accident rather than an attack,” Swiss officials stated.
This report mentioned that the process of identifying victims is ongoing, with officials warning that it may take several days due to the severity of the burns. Families of missing persons have been urged to contact authorities, and embassies are coordinating with Swiss officials to assist affected nationals.
