Jantar Mantar Assault Accused Swatantra Bhardwaj Arrested By Delhi Police

As noted in an article by The Hindu, Chirag Paswan’s complaint sought to protect his reputation and clarified that neither he nor his party had any connection with Bhardwaj or the incident. The complaint also expressed support for the victim’s family and requested strict action against Bhardwaj for his conduct. Police subsequently added charges of criminal intimidation, attempt to murder, and provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the FIR.