Swami Avimukteshwaranand Criticises Ram Temple FIR, Calls BJP's Hindutva 'Fake'

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati further stated that the opposition had not raised the issue without basis, asserting that the delay in filing the FIR indicated there was substance to the allegations. He said, "If there was substance in the allegations, an FIR should have been registered on the very first day, even against unknown persons. The fact that an FIR has eventually been lodged after an inquiry itself shows that there was something to investigate. The opposition is only doing its duty by highlighting irregularities."