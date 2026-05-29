SC Verdict on 28% Retrospective GST Delivers Major Blow to Online Gaming Sector

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the constitutional validity of a 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming, including its retrospective application.
The decision affects all real-money gaming platforms, fantasy sports operators, and casinos, reviving tax demands estimated at over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The ruling follows a series of legal challenges by gaming companies and industry bodies, and comes amid a broader regulatory crackdown on online money gaming in India.
According to The Indian Express, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan determined that online gaming activities involving monetary stakes constitute betting and gambling for GST purposes.
The court clarified that GST on the supply of actionable claims arising from such activities is constitutionally valid and does not violate Articles 366(12) and 366(12A) of the Constitution.
As reported by Financial Express, the judgment confirmed that the 28 percent GST applies to the full face value of bets placed on online gaming platforms, not just the gross gaming revenue or platform fee.
This interpretation significantly increases the tax liability for gaming companies, as it includes the full amount users deposit to participate, without deductions for prize pools or winnings.
The court’s decision also addressed the tax's retrospective nature. Analysis showed that the 2023 GST amendments were deemed clarificatory, allowing authorities to issue tax demands for periods before 1 October 2023. This has resulted in revived notices, such as the Rs 21,000 crore demand against Gameskraft and multiple notices to other major operators, including Dream11 and Delta Corp.
Industry representatives argued that the GST should only apply prospectively and be limited to the platform’s commission, but the Supreme Court rejected these contentions.
The court held that once participation involves staking money on uncertain outcomes, the activity is classified as betting and gambling, regardless of whether it is skill-based or chance-based as coverage revealed.
“GST of the supply of actionable claims arising from betting and gambling is constitutionally valid and does not transgress Articles 366(12) and 366(12A) of the Constitution,” the bench stated.
Legal experts noted that the ruling overturns previous relief granted by the Karnataka High Court to Gameskraft and sets aside stays on show-cause notices issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence. The Supreme Court’s decision also affirms the legislative powers of states to regulate or prohibit online gaming, distinguishing between “betting” and “gambling” but treating both as taxable under GST as details emerged.
For the gaming industry, the financial impact is substantial. Reporting indicated that sector-wide disputed demands could exceed Rs 2.5 lakh crore, with individual companies facing liabilities far greater than their cumulative revenues. The judgment comes at a time when the sector is already under pressure from the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, which bans most forms of online money gaming in India.
“Companies will need to immediately quantify their retrospective GST exposure, engage proactively with the adjudication of pending show-cause notices, and make a hard commercial decision — whether to settle, restructure, or wind down,” said Ikesh Nagpal, Lead-Indirect Tax, AKM Global.
Some industry analysts believe that the ability of authorities to recover these large sums is uncertain, given that many gaming companies have either ceased operations or shifted to other business models following the ban. The ruling, however, sets a clear precedent for the taxation of online gaming and reinforces the government’s regulatory stance at the end of the proceedings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.