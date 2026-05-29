SC Verdict on 28% Retrospective GST Delivers Major Blow to Online Gaming Sector

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the constitutional validity of a 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming, including its retrospective application.

The decision affects all real-money gaming platforms, fantasy sports operators, and casinos, reviving tax demands estimated at over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The ruling follows a series of legal challenges by gaming companies and industry bodies, and comes amid a broader regulatory crackdown on online money gaming in India.