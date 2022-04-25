‘Deal with People Humanely’: SC Stops Demolition of 200 Sarojini Nagar Jhuggis

Singh said, "They cannot be asked to vanish in the air..."

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, contended that somebody who has taken over a government land, and enrolled as a voter can not get a right to stay. A counsel representing the Delhi government submitted that the people should be protected.

Justice Joseph noted that the government notice said, 'hand over the land to the government', and told Nataraj the whole idea is that they have been residing there and the government should deal with people humanly.