Supreme Court Stays Bail Granted To Fromer MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

As reported by Live Law, the CBI challenged the High Court’s finding that Sengar, as an MLA, could not be treated as a public servant for the purposes of aggravated offences under the POCSO Act. The Solicitor General argued that the POCSO Act’s aggravated offence provisions are intended to cover individuals in positions of dominance over minors, and that Sengar’s status as a powerful MLA at the time of the offence should qualify as such dominance. The Supreme Court bench noted that the legal issue concerning the definition of “public servant” and its relevance under the POCSO framework requires further determination.