Supreme Court Reviews Sonam Wangchuk Detention, Orders Medical Exam

The Supreme Court of India heard the habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act on 29 January 2026.

The bench, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna B Varale, considered arguments regarding the grounds of detention, the use of selective evidence, and Wangchuk’s health condition. The court directed that Wangchuk be examined by a specialist from a government hospital, with a medical report to be submitted in a sealed cover by Monday.