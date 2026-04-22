CM Walking Into ED Raid Not a Centre-State Dispute, Supreme Court Says

The Supreme Court of India is currently examining allegations that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interfered with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation during a raid at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) premises in Kolkata. The incident, which took place on 8 January 2026, involved Banerjee entering the I-PAC office and the residence of its founder, Pratik Jain, while ED officials were conducting searches related to a money laundering and coal smuggling probe. The ED has alleged that key evidence, including electronic devices and documents, was removed during this intervention.
According to Live Law, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice NV Anjaria, clarified that such interference by a Chief Minister cannot be categorised as a dispute between the Centre and the State. The bench stated that the matter concerns the actions of an individual who happens to be a Chief Minister, rather than an institutional conflict.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Supreme Court observed that the Chief Minister’s actions could put democracy in jeopardy. The bench remarked, “This is, per se, an action by an individual who happens to be the CM who has used the entire system to put democracy in jeopardy.” The court further noted that such conduct was “not a happy situation.”
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the Supreme Court emphasised that no Chief Minister can walk into the midst of an investigation and then claim it is a Centre-State dispute. The court described the situation as unprecedented, stating, “We never thought that in this country, a day will come where a sitting chief minister will walk in to the office where some investigating agency is probing a case.”
"This is per se an act committed by an individual who happens to be the Chief Minister keeping the whole democracy in jeopardy," the Supreme Court remarked.
As noted in an article by Bar and Bench, the ED approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Banerjee and others. The State of West Bengal, represented by senior advocates, argued that the ED, as a statutory authority, cannot claim fundamental rights or invoke Article 32, which is reserved for citizens.
Hearing updates indicated that the ED’s plea also sought action against the state’s Director General of Police, alleging that central agencies cannot be left without remedies if their operations are obstructed by high-ranking state officials. The West Bengal government countered that the raids were politically motivated and intended to undermine the All India Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
The Supreme Court, during proceedings, questioned whether the ED’s officers could claim fundamental rights in their official capacity and whether the matter should be referred to a larger bench due to its constitutional significance. The bench reiterated that the situation was extraordinary and required careful judicial consideration.
"Court has to take decision keeping in view socio-political realities. It is an ever evolving process," the bench stated.
Further analysis revealed that the ED’s investigation is linked to a 2020 money laundering case involving alleged coal smuggling by businessman Anup Majee. The I-PAC, associated with the Trinamool Congress since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has seen its co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel arrested and remanded to ED custody as part of the ongoing probe.
The Supreme Court’s scrutiny of the legal and constitutional aspects of the case continues, with both sides presenting arguments on the maintainability of the ED’s petition and the broader implications for the separation of powers and investigative independence as proceedings advance.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.