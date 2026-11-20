The Supreme Court of India on 20 November 2026 dismissed two applications filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions for Karnataka to release an additional 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery river water. The applications were filed amid ongoing concerns over water shortages in Tamil Nadu, with the state alleging a significant shortfall in its allocated share as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award. The bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, pronounced the order, stating that the applications would not be entertained.
According to Live Law, Tamil Nadu argued that there was a shortfall of 11.719 TMC in the flows due to it at Billigundulu, the inter-state border measuring point, up to 6 October. The state contended that Karnataka was withholding water despite having sufficient reserves and sought directions for Karnataka to make up the pro-rata shortfall for the period from June to August 2026.
As reported by The Hindu, the Supreme Court bench questioned how Karnataka could be expected to clear the backlog in water release when it was itself facing drought and water scarcity. The court observed, “A backlog can be covered only when there is excess water. If there is less rainfall and there is scarcity, how do you expect them to fulfil the backlog?”
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the bench remarked during the hearing that Tamil Nadu appeared to have “lots of money to waste on lawyers” after it filed yet another application in the decades-old inter-state river dispute. The court’s order denied Tamil Nadu any immediate relief, with the bench indicating that further applications on the same issue would also be dismissed.
“The application is dismissed. You have filed another application today. It looks like the State of Tamil Nadu has lots of money to waste on lawyers… We have dismissed this application and we will also dismiss the other application,” Justice Vikram Nath stated while reading out the operative part of the order.
As noted in an article by Bar and Bench, Tamil Nadu’s applications were based on the claim that Karnataka had not complied with the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Karnataka, however, maintained that it was adhering to the CWMA’s orders and cited distress conditions in the Cauvery basin due to deficient rainfall.
Court proceedings revealed that Karnataka had informed the Supreme Court about the challenges in meeting Tamil Nadu’s demand for 11 TMC of water, citing a rain-deficit year and several drought-affected areas. Tamil Nadu, in its submissions, argued that it was unable to supply any water for irrigation due to the shortfall.
The broader context of water scarcity in Tamil Nadu has been exacerbated by climate factors, including a deficient southwest monsoon and the ongoing El Niño phase. Experts have warned that El Niño could further deepen water stress and threaten agriculture in the state, with uneven rainfall distribution and depleted reservoirs affecting both irrigation and drinking water supplies.
“Given that the rainfall outlook for October 2026 is not particularly positive, it would be prudent to prepare for the possibility of drought,” stated Akshay Deoras, a senior research scientist, as cited in the environmental coverage.
Legal analysis showed that the Supreme Court’s decision was influenced by the CWMA’s position, which had not ordered Karnataka to release the additional water sought by Tamil Nadu. The court upheld Karnataka’s compliance stance, noting that judicial intervention was not warranted in the absence of a directive from the water management authorities.
Further details indicated that Karnataka had previously allocated 404.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, while itself receiving only 284.75 TMC out of the 483 TMC available up to Billigundulu. The Supreme Court’s ruling reaffirmed the importance of adhering to the established water-sharing mechanisms and the role of the CWMA in regulating inter-state water disputes.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.