SC Rejects Govt Plea to Review Ruling Against State Power on SEBCs

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Centre's petition seeking review of its majority judgment which held that the 102nd Constitution Amendment abrogated states' power to declare Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) for the purpose of reservation in jobs and admissions.

A five-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat said: "We have gone through the review petition filed against the judgment dated 5 May. The grounds taken in the review petition do not fall within the limited ground on which review petition can be considered."

It added that the various grounds taken in the review petition have already been dealt with in the main judgment.

The bench said: "We do not find any sufficient ground to entertain this review petition. The review petition is dismissed."