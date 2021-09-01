'No Ordinary Crime at All': SC Rejects Asaram's Plea For Suspension of Sentence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 31 August, declined to entertain a plea by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who sought suspension of his sentence, in the rape case of a minor girl, to avail ayurvedic treatment.



A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, V Ramasubramanian, and Bela M Trivedi observed that Asaram was convicted in a crime, which is "no ordinary crime at all".

Earlier, the Rajasthan High Court had denied relief to him in the matter and Asaram had moved the top court.