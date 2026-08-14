'Who is BCI to Interfere?': Supreme Court on BCI's Notice Against NALSAR Protest

The Supreme Court of India, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, strongly criticised the Bar Council of India’s actions against NALSAR University of Law students following their protest regarding the CJI’s participation in the university’s convocation. The Court made it clear that students have the right to protest peacefully and that the BCI had no authority to interfere in matters between students and the Chief Justice. The BCI’s initial directive to halt enrolment of the 2026 batch was subsequently withdrawn after judicial intervention and public backlash.