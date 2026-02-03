Supreme Court Criticises Meta And WhatsApp Over Privacy Policy

The Supreme Court of India has raised significant concerns regarding the privacy policy of Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, particularly focusing on the potential exploitation of Indian users’ personal data.

The court was hearing appeals related to the ₹213.14 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on WhatsApp for its 2021 privacy policy. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, questioned the adequacy of user choice and the implications for the right to privacy.