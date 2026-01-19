Publish Names Flagged For Discrepancies: Supreme Court to EC on West Bengal SIR

The Supreme Court of India has issued a series of directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The Court mandated that the ECI must accept the Class 10 admit card issued by the State Board as valid documentation for voter enumeration. Additionally, the Court ordered the publication of names with logical discrepancies at gram panchayat, block, and ward offices, and required that affected individuals be allowed to submit objections through authorised representatives.