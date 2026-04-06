SC Directs CBI Probe Into Allotment of Contracts to Arunachal CM's Kin

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that government contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to companies linked to relatives of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The inquiry will cover contracts and work orders issued between 1 January 2015 and 31 December 2025. The CBI has been given 16 weeks to complete the preliminary investigation and submit its findings to the court.
According to The Indian Express, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria issued the order on 6 April 2026. The directive was in response to public interest litigations filed by Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, which alleged that contracts worth over ₹1,200 crore were awarded to firms associated with the Chief Minister’s wife, nephew, and other relatives.
As reported by Live Law, the Supreme Court instructed the CBI to initiate the inquiry within two weeks and to examine the execution of public works contracts and work orders during the specified period. The court also stated that the CBI is not precluded from examining contracts beyond this timeframe if necessary.
The bench further directed the Arunachal Pradesh government and its departments to fully cooperate with the CBI, ensuring that all relevant records are made available within four weeks. The Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh has been tasked with designating a nodal officer within one week to coordinate with the CBI. Details confirmed that the Supreme Court’s order specifically covers the award and execution of public works, contracts, and work orders in the state.
Midway through the proceedings, coverage revealed that the petitioners alleged contracts were awarded to Brand Eagles, a construction firm linked to Pema Khandu’s wife Tsering Dolma, and Alliance Trading Co., owned by his nephew Tsering Tashi. The petitions claimed that some contracts were issued without tenders, including 59 work orders worth ₹16.83 crore, and that at least 11 of these exceeded the ₹50 lakh limit set for contracts without tenders.
“CBI shall initiate a preliminary enquiry within 2 weeks. Preliminary enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover execution of public works contracts and work orders within the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025,” the Supreme Court bench stated.
In addition, analysis showed that the Supreme Court’s order followed earlier notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and the state government, seeking detailed responses on the awarding of public work tenders and the procedures followed.
The scope of the CBI’s inquiry, as details emerged, includes contracts for construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, drains, irrigation channels, power lines, community halls, and other public infrastructure. The court’s order also referenced an affidavit indicating that four firms linked to the Chief Minister’s family were awarded 146 work contracts worth ₹383.74 crore in Tawang district between 2012 and 2023.
“The State and its concerned department to cooperate with the CBI and shall make available all relevant records within four weeks. It shall ensure that no record is destroyed,” the Supreme Court directed.
At the start of the investigation, reporting indicated that the petitioners had previously approached the court in 2024, alleging partiality in the awarding of key tenders to close associates of Pema Khandu. The Supreme Court’s order now mandates a comprehensive review of the contracts and the processes involved.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.