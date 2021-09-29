'Can't Allow People to Suffer, Die': SC Lashes Out at Firecracker Manufacturers

Pointing at the air pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers, the top court observed that it has to take a balanced view looking at the country, as every day, there is a celebration. It further added that the court cannot allow people to suffer and die due to air pollution.



"Only those suffering from asthma can feel this... We have to take a balanced view looking at the country because every day there is a celebration...but we have to see other factors also and we cannot allow them to suffer and die," it said.



The bench observed, if it were to issue orders for only green crackers, it may end up flouted, and the manufacturers may continue to use banned chemicals.



The top court allowed the firecracker manufacturers to peruse the CBI report and file a counter on it, and scheduled the matter for further hearing on 6 October.