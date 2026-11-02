SC Restricts Delhi-NCR Diwali to Green Firecrackers, Allots Specific Hours

The Supreme Court has allowed the use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for Diwali celebrations on 7 and 8 November 2026. The order specifies that firecrackers may only be burst during designated hours on these two days. A complete ban on all firecrackers, including green variants, will resume from 9 November 2026. The court’s directions include strict enforcement measures and limitations on locations where firecrackers can be used.