SC Restricts Delhi-NCR Diwali to Green Firecrackers, Allots Specific Hours

The Supreme Court has allowed the use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for Diwali celebrations on 7 and 8 November 2026. The order specifies that firecrackers may only be burst during designated hours on these two days. A complete ban on all firecrackers, including green variants, will resume from 9 November 2026. The court’s directions include strict enforcement measures and limitations on locations where firecrackers can be used.
According to Live Law, the Supreme Court bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale permitted the manufacture, sale, and bursting of only CSIR-NEERI-approved green firecrackers. The court restored the licences of traders whose permits had been cancelled, but only for the sale of approved green crackers between 4 and 6 November. The order mandates that all green cracker boxes must be sealed and bear a product-specific QR code for verification.
As reported by The Hindu, the court set the permissible hours for bursting green firecrackers as 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both 7 and 8 November. The court also declared a 300-metre radius around hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, and notified silence zones as ‘No-Cracker Zones’. These areas must be clearly marked and publicised to ensure compliance.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, only manufacturers with valid certification from CSIR-NEERI and licences from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are permitted to produce green crackers. The court reiterated that firecrackers containing barium or those not approved as green crackers are strictly prohibited. Authorities have been directed to prevent the entry of illegal or conventional firecrackers into the market.
In addition, further details confirm that the Supreme Court’s order aligns with its previous year’s directive, allowing green firecrackers only during specified hours and locations. The court emphasised that the relaxation is temporary and subject to stringent safeguards, including the prohibition of online sales and the requirement for sales to occur only at designated locations.
“The relaxation is temporary and subject to stringent safeguards governing manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers,” the Supreme Court stated in its order.
Coverage revealed that the court’s decision is intended to balance the celebration of Diwali with the need to protect public health and the environment. The court noted that green firecrackers are designed to cause less pollution than conventional firecrackers, but reiterated that the complete ban would resume after the two-day window.
Enforcement measures include the requirement for all manufacturers and traders to furnish a monetary security deposit, which will be forfeited in case of violations. Analysis showed that police and district authorities are tasked with conducting regular inspections at designated sale locations, verifying QR codes, and ensuring that only approved green crackers are sold and used.
“Efforts should be made to avoid inconvenience to persons suffering from ailments,” the court directed, highlighting the need for strict compliance in sensitive areas.
Authorities have also been instructed to prohibit the sale of firecrackers joined in series, commonly known as ‘ladis’, and to ensure that no firecrackers are burst within the restricted zones. Reporting indicated that any violation of these directions will result in immediate cancellation of licences and forfeiture of security deposits.
The Supreme Court’s order underscores the importance of public health and environmental protection, while allowing limited celebration of Diwali with certified green firecrackers under strict regulatory oversight as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.