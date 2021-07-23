SC Dismisses Pleas By Telcos Seeking Correction of Alleged Errors in AGR Dues

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted he has not received any instructions from the DoT on allowing correction of errors.



The bench had said that it has said not just once, but twice and thrice that AGR demand can't be recomputed.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Airtel, said there are cases of duplication and also of payments made but not accounted for. He submitted, "I don't want to pay thousands of crores on account of these errors".

Mehta said he can take instructions on this within two days. "It may be little hazardous for me to make statement without taking instructions," said Mehta.