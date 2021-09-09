Reliance Infrastructure Wins Arbitration Case Against Delhi Metro

In a major victory, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Thursday, 9 September won a four-year battle for control of money from an arbitration award, as the Supreme Court upheld an arbitral award which went in its favour.

A bench headed by justice L Nageswara Rao dismissed a plea by DMRC and upheld the 2017 arbitration award in favour of debt-laden Reliance Group, ADAG, led by Anil Ambani.

The amount, over Rs 4,600 crore, including interest, will help the beleaguered group to repay its debt. A detailed order will be uploaded on the top court website later in the day.

During the hearing in the matter, the Reliance's lawyers had contended before the top court that the firm will use the money to pay lenders.