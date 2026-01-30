Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra to Be Maharashtra’s First woman Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is expected to be appointed as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is convening a legislature party meeting in Mumbai to finalise her position as the party’s legislature leader. This development follows the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati on 28 January 2026, which left the Deputy Chief Minister’s post vacant.
According to Financial Express, Sunetra Pawar is likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister on 31 January 2026, pending confirmation at the NCP legislature party meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 2 pm at Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, where her name is expected to be finalised for the post. If appointed, she will become the first woman to hold the Deputy Chief Minister position in Maharashtra.
As reported by Deccan Herald, there is significant support within the NCP and among party workers for Sunetra Pawar’s elevation. Senior leaders, including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, have indicated that the priority is to fill the vacant posts of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP legislature party leader, both previously held by Ajit Pawar. The final decision will be made by the party’s MLAs and MLCs at the meeting.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Sunetra Pawar, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, has limited experience in active politics but has a background in social work and public initiatives in Baramati. She entered electoral politics in 2024, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati, and was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Her elevation is seen as a move to continue Ajit Pawar’s legacy within the party and the state government.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, NCP working president Praful Patel stated there is no opposition within the party to Sunetra Pawar becoming the new leader of the NCP legislature wing. However, he emphasised that the family’s consent would be sought before finalising the appointment. The immediate focus remains on filling the Deputy Chief Minister and legislature party leader positions.
“Sentiments of the people and that of the party are the same. We have to speak to the (Ajit Pawar) family (over key appointments), request them first (for approval),” Praful Patel said.
Party deliberations have included meetings between senior NCP leaders and Sunetra Pawar to discuss leadership succession and political strategy. There is also a proposal for her to contest the Baramati assembly seat, which became vacant after Ajit Pawar’s death, marking her formal entry into state-level electoral politics.
Internal consultations are ongoing following statements from party leaders that the transition process is being managed in accordance with both public sentiment and party consensus. Sunetra Pawar’s current status as a Rajya Sabha MP does not preclude her from being appointed Deputy Chief Minister, though she will need to secure a seat in the state legislature within six months of assuming office.
Further developments after Ajit Pawar’s death have left the NCP and the ruling Mahayuti alliance without a key leader. The party is now focused on ensuring a smooth leadership transition and maintaining stability within the government.
“Many people believe that Sunetra Pawar should be given this responsibility, and I don’t think that demand is unreasonable,” Chhagan Bhujbal said, reflecting the prevailing sentiment within the party.
Ongoing coverage revealed that Sunetra Pawar and her family have been actively involved in the funeral and mourning process, with the party and state leaders expressing support for her potential leadership role. The NCP’s decision is expected to be formalised following the legislature party meeting, with the swearing-in likely to take place soon after.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.