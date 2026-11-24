A court in Sultanpur has acquitted Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and all other accused in a five-year-old case related to alleged violations of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 regulations during the 2021 panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. The verdict was delivered after the court determined that the prosecution had not provided sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges against the accused.
According to The Indian Express, the case originated from an FIR filed on 13 April 2021, following a complaint by Praveen Kumar Singh, then Station House Officer of Bandhuakala police station. The complaint alleged that Sanjay Singh and others held a public meeting in Hasanpur village without prior administrative permission, seeking support for Salma Begum, an AAP-backed candidate for district panchayat member.
The police stated that approximately 50 to 60 people attended the gathering, which was considered a breach of both the election model code and COVID-19 restrictions in force at the time as coverage revealed. The accused included Sanjay Singh and several others, with the police filing a chargesheet after completing their investigation. The trial continued for several years, during which one accused passed away, and proceedings against the remaining individuals persisted until the final hearing.
The defence argued that there was no reliable evidence demonstrating that the meeting violated any rules or that the accused had intentionally broken the law. The court accepted this argument, concluding that the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient for conviction as analysis showed. The judge examined all material on record and heard arguments from both sides before issuing the acquittal.
“The case had been filed against me and my associates five years ago. We fought a long legal battle and finally the court acquitted all of us on the basis of facts and evidence,” Sanjay Singh said after the verdict.
The acquittal concludes a case that had remained pending since the 2021 panchayat elections, a period marked by heightened scrutiny of political activities in rural Uttar Pradesh due to pandemic-related restrictions and the enforcement of the election code as details emerged. The court’s decision was based solely on the evidence presented and the arguments made during the trial.
In related developments, security and legal compliance during panchayat elections have been a focus in other regions as well. The Hindu reported that authorities in Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, have implemented heightened security measures ahead of upcoming panchayat polls, including increased police deployment and surveillance to prevent violations and ensure peaceful conduct.
Instances of alleged electoral code violations and administrative actions have also been observed in other states. For example, Scroll highlighted the removal of streetlights in a Rajasthan village following the BJP’s loss in local panchayat elections, with authorities citing policy compliance as the reason for the action.
“The gathering, police said, amounted to a breach of both sets of rules. Apart from Sanjay Singh, the others named in the case were Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari, Jagdish Yadav, Sukai, Dharmraj, Zeeshan, Sahban, Sikandar, Jalil and Ajay,” the court record noted.
While the Sultanpur case has concluded with acquittal, election-related legal proceedings and administrative measures continue to be closely monitored in various parts of India as reporting indicated. The outcome in Sultanpur underscores the importance of evidence-based adjudication in cases involving alleged violations of electoral and public health regulations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.