Sufi Poet Baba Bulleh Shah's Shrine Vandalised In Mussoorie, FIR Filed

An over 100-year-old shrine dedicated to Syed Baba Bulleshah in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, was vandalised on 24 January 2026. The incident occurred at the Wynberg Allen Estate, where a group of individuals damaged the structures and property surrounding the shrine. Police confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed the following day, and an investigation is underway. The shrine holds religious significance for local residents and visitors from various communities.
According to Siasat, approximately 25 to 30 people arrived at the shrine early in the morning, using hammers to damage the site. The group reportedly chanted religious slogans during the act, and a video of the incident has been circulated on social media. Police have taken the video as evidence for their ongoing investigation.
Mussoorie sub-inspector Satendra Kumar Bhati confirmed that the FIR was filed by Akram Khan, who alleged that the attack was intended to spread religious tensions. The FIR names three individuals and cites sections 196(1)(b) and 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to promoting enmity and destroying a place of worship as coverage revealed.
The complaint further alleges that, in addition to the vandalism, religious books were damaged and someone urinated on the shrine’s wall. The FIR specifically names Hariom, Shivaun, and Shraddha, and requests strict action against those responsible. The Syed Baba Bulleshah Committee, which manages the shrine, also submitted a separate complaint to the police following reports of the incident.
The committee’s complaint stated, “In addition to damaging the more than 100-year-old shrine located on private land, the donation box, silver crowns, lamps, and other items kept there were also stolen.”
The committee highlighted that the shrine is significant for people of all communities in Mussoorie and the surrounding areas. They also claimed that threats to damage the shrine had been made prior to the attack, urging authorities to take action to maintain communal harmony as details emerged.
Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing and that legal action will be taken against those found responsible. The authorities are reviewing all available evidence, including the video footage, to identify and apprehend the perpetrators according to officials.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.