27 Students in TN’s Dharapuram Test COVID-19 Positive, School Closed for a Week
State health department officials said that 374 swab samples were tested, out of which 27 tested positive.
As many as 27 school students of a private school in Dharapauram in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district have tested COVID-19 positive, the state's health department said on Thursday, 3 December.
State health department officials said 374 swab samples were tested, out of which 27 tested positive.
The school decided to conduct swab tests on students after two Class 10 students from the school were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms and subsequently were admitted to a government hospital in Dharapuram with COVID-19.
School Will Be Closed for a Week
School authorities said that except for the two students who tested positive, the remaining 25 students were asymptomatic and were sent for home isolation. According to the health department, the private school will be closed for one week for disinfection.
The department also said that it will routinely monitor both government and private schools on whether they are adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on COVID-19.
Tamil Nadu Education Department officials said that they have been conducting awareness programmes for parents regarding vaccination and safety protocols.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.