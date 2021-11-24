Srinagar Salesman’s Murder Case Solved, Three Accused Arrested: Police

"It was further revealed that the arrested trio have been in touch with Pakistan-based militant handler for the last four months.



"On their disclosure, weapon of offense — pistol along with seven rounds and other incriminating materials including a grenade have been recovered from their possession.



"Besides, the Alto car, which was used during the commission of crime on the day of attack has also been seized on their disclosure. Further investigation in the case is in progress," the police statement said.

