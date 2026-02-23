Kashmir Records Unusually High February Temperatures

Srinagar experienced its hottest February day in ten years on 21 February 2026, with the maximum temperature reaching 21°C. This temperature was more than 10°C above the normal average for this time of year.

The unusually high temperatures were also observed in other parts of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, which recorded its highest-ever February daytime temperature at 11.5°C.

Meteorological officials attributed the anomaly to the absence of Western Disturbances, resulting in prolonged dry weather across the region.