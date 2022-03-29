Court Grants Bail to Ex-BPSL Director Aarti Singal in Rs 5,500 Crore Fraud Case

The counsel argued that being a housewife, she did not have full knowledge about the work of the company.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has been investigating the case. Singal was arrested on 21 March, and a day later, she was produced before the court.

The court noted that no independent role of Singal has been brought out on record by the SFIO, except that she had jointly with her husband signed cheques or issued instructions to the bank for issuance of Demand Draft (DD), and hence, released her on bail.