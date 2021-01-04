Sony PlayStation 5 To Launch on 2 Feb in India
The PS5 will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and other authorised retailers.
Sony on Friday, 1 January, announced that it will launch PlayStation 5 in India on 2 February and will start taking pre-order requests for the new gaming console 12 January onwards.
The console will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised retail partners.
Sony PlayStation 5 Console Prices in India
The PlayStation 5 will cost you Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition will set you back by Rs 39,990.
The DualSense Wireless Controller will come for Rs 5,990 while the HD camera will cost Rs 5,190. The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset will be available at Rs 8,590 and the Media Remote will cost Rs 2,590. The DualSense Charging Station will be priced at Rs 2,590.
Sony PlayStation 5 Specifications
Sony PS5 is power by a custom processor and graphics engine to offer an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games.
Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller. The next-generation gaming console will compete against Microsoft's X line up.
Sony PlayStation Game Prices
Along with the hardware prices released in October, prices of five games have been revealed as well which were featured in the showcase event:
- Demon’s Souls – Rs 4,999
- Destruction Allstars – Rs 4,999
- Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Rs 4,999
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – Rs 3,999
- Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales – Rs 3,999
Sony has also announced that its gaming subscription service 'PlayStation Plus' users will get a new lineup of free games next month.
"PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles – action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG GreedFall on 5 January," the company said in a statement.
Sony PlayStation Delayed Launch in India
The Sony PS5 might took longer than expected to be launched in India, as the company was facing trademark issues for the name ‘PS5’ in India. The recent announcement of the PS5 released date gives us the assumption that the trademark issue has been resolved.
Delhi resident, Hitesh Aswani, appears to have had filed a patent for the name ‘PS5’ on 29 October 2019, which was before the unveiling of the gaming console by Sony.
According to a report in The Mako Reactor, Sony only filed for the application on 6 February, which is where the dispute lies.
