Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Intensifies, Enters Day 18

Sonam Wangchuk, educationist and climate activist, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, since 28 June 2026. The protest, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 exam and other examinations. Wangchuk’s health has deteriorated significantly, with reports of substantial weight loss and declining blood pressure as the strike enters its 18th day.
According to Hindustan Times, Wangchuk has lost more than 8.4 kg since the start of his hunger strike, and his blood pressure has dropped to 109/70. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has been providing daily health updates, stating that Wangchuk is experiencing muscle loss and severe pain but remains committed to continuing his fast until the government initiates a dialogue. Several public figures, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada, have appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike due to health concerns. Sripaada noted that many NEET students are preoccupied with their own challenges and may not be fully aware of Wangchuk’s protest. Other celebrities, such as Zeenat Aman and Prakash Raj, have also urged the government to engage in dialogue and address the activist’s demands.
As reported by Scroll, the Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking urgent intervention to end Wangchuk’s hunger strike. The petition, filed by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, argues that Wangchuk’s health is rapidly deteriorating and requests that he be taken to a hospital and provided with necessary medical care, including force-feeding if required.
The High Court bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has listed the matter for urgent hearing, noting the seriousness of the situation as reported by Bar and Bench. The petition emphasises that if Wangchuk’s condition worsens further, it would be a matter of national and international shame, and calls for immediate medical intervention to safeguard his life.
"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, ‘Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue," said Abhijeet Dipke, as quoted in multiple updates.
Coverage revealed that the CJP has called for a one-day mass hunger strike on 16 July 2026 in solidarity with Wangchuk and students nationwide. The group has also announced a “Chalo Sansad” march on 20 July, coinciding with the opening of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to intensify pressure on the government for examination reforms.
Political leaders from various parties, including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, and Arvind Kejriwal, have publicly supported Wangchuk’s cause as details emerged. Several actors, writers, and activists have also expressed solidarity, urging both the government and Wangchuk to prioritise dialogue and health.
Public debate has intensified after a food vlogger’s video from the protest site went viral, showing volunteers eating while Wangchuk continues his fast. The video has divided social media users, with some criticising the timing and others appreciating the coverage of the protest following reports from the site.
Legal proceedings continue as the Delhi High Court prepares to hear the PIL seeking Wangchuk’s hospitalisation and possible force-feeding. The plea specifically requests that authorities provide a liquid diet and necessary medical care to protect Wangchuk’s life at the next hearing.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.