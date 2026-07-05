Six Fishermen Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Visakhapatnam Coast

Six fishermen are missing after a fishing boat carrying seven people is suspected to have capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast amid rough weather. One fisherman was rescued by a passing cruise ship.
Search operations are underway by the Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police after family members reported losing contact with the crew. The fishermen had left for fishing on 1 July and were expected to return by 2 pm on 4 July.
According to Deccan Herald, the incident occurred as the monsoon approached, bringing strong winds and adverse weather conditions that affected several boats.
Around 400 fishing boats had ventured into the sea, with many impacted by the rough conditions.
Search operations intensified after the families of the missing fishermen reported that their mobile phones were switched off, prompting them to alert the Coast Guard and Marine Police as coverage revealed.
The fishermen were returning after completing their fishing activity when contact was lost with their boat.
Efforts to locate the missing individuals have included the deployment of additional Coast Guard vessels and Navy helicopters following updates from officials. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the ongoing rescue operations and directed authorities to intensify the search.
"One fisherman has been rescued by a cruise ship, while search operations are underway for the remaining six," Vizag Fishing Boats Association president Lakshman Rao said.
Officials have been instructed to coordinate efforts between the Marine and Visakhapatnam Police and to keep the Chief Minister regularly informed on the progress of the operation as details emerged. The search continues as authorities work to trace the missing fishermen amid challenging weather conditions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.