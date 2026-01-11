Mississippi Shooting: 6 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Child; Suspect Arrested

Six people, including a 7-year-old child, were killed in a series of shootings across three locations in Clay County, Mississippi, on the night of 9 January 2026. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Daricka Moore, was apprehended by law enforcement before midnight. Authorities confirmed that the victims included several of Moore’s family members and a local pastor. The investigation is ongoing, and Moore is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
According to The Hindu, Moore has been charged with first-degree murder, with officials indicating that the charge may be upgraded to capital murder pending a mental competency evaluation. The district attorney for Mississippi’s Sixteenth Circuit Court, Scott Colom, stated that the death penalty is a possibility if Moore is found competent. The Mississippi Crime Lab will conduct autopsies on the victims.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the shootings occurred in the rural Cedarbluff community, west of West Point. Four of the victims were related to Moore, and the youngest, a 7-year-old, was his cousin. Sheriff Eddie Scott revealed that Moore placed a gun to the head of a younger child at the scene where the 7-year-old was killed, but investigators are unsure if the gun misfired. No other injuries were reported beyond the six fatalities.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, authorities confirmed that the shootings took place at three separate locations in eastern Mississippi. Sheriff Scott stated that there was no ongoing threat to the community following Moore’s arrest. Clay County, where the incident occurred, has a population of nearly 20,000.
Initial information released by law enforcement indicated that Moore was not previously known to authorities and had no prior criminal record. The sheriff described the case as particularly distressing due to the involvement of family members as victims.
“This is horrific. It’s about as bad as it gets,” said Scott Colom, the district attorney for Mississippi’s Sixteenth Circuit Court.
Further updates from officials confirmed that the suspect was the only shooter, based on evidence and witness statements. The sheriff’s office reiterated that law enforcement is actively investigating and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
Authorities stated that the motive for the killings remains unknown as investigations continue. Moore’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, and officials expect to have more details and potentially upgraded charges by then.
“Personally, I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old,” said District Attorney Scott Colom.
Moore’s photo has surfaced following his arrest, and law enforcement has confirmed that the victims were shot in the head. The community has been urged to support the victims’ families as the investigation proceeds.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.