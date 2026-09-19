Ayush Malik 'Conversion' Case: Police Files FIR Against 6 Over Misleading Posts

In the background of the case, Ayush Malik’s father, Devraj Malik, filed a complaint on 6 June 2026, alleging that Chandni Qureshi and her family had converted his son to Islam and were threatening the family to transfer property. Further details indicated that an FIR was registered under multiple sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Chandni Qureshi and her father were arrested and later granted bail on 24 July 2026.