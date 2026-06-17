SIT Probes Ram Mandir Management Over Alleged Misappropriation Of Donations

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has questioned several individuals associated with the temple’s management. The focus of the inquiry is on the procedures for receiving, counting, and depositing offerings made by devotees, as well as the accounting of valuables and funds. The SIT, comprising senior administrative and police officials, arrived in Ayodhya on 16 June 2026 and continued its investigation over the following 24 hours.