SIR Notices Sent To Jaishankar, Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal In Delhi

Delhi’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has resulted in notices being issued to nearly 33 lakh voters, including prominent figures such as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The notices cite reasons such as “logical discrepancies” and “no mapping” with previous electoral rolls. The verification and disposal process is scheduled to continue until 29 October, with the final electoral roll to be published on 4 November 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, S. Jaishankar and his wife received notices under the “unmapped with last SIR” category, meaning their details could not be linked with the previous revision. Rekha Gupta’s notice was linked to an age discrepancy involving her parents, while Arvind Kejriwal and his family were flagged because their details could not be mapped with the previous SIR roll.
As reported by The Hindu, the SIR process flagged several other high-profile individuals, including L.K. Advani, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Notices were generated for reasons such as “self-name mismatch” and “no mapping,” and in some cases, the reason was left blank. The guidelines require verification of documents to resolve these discrepancies.
Analysis showed that about one-third of the 97.5 lakh voters in the draft roll received notices. The most common reasons were failure to map with the previous SIR (42%) and name mismatches (41%). The Election Commission clarified that receiving a notice does not mean automatic deletion from the electoral roll, and voters have until 29 October to respond with supporting documents.
In the case of Rekha Gupta, officials confirmed that her entry was validated after document verification, and her name will be included in the final voters’ list. Similarly, Election Commissioner Sandhu’s details were validated after verification, and his name will be included in the final roll for the Delhi Cantonment constituency.
“No name can be deleted without giving the voter an opportunity to be heard and a proper speaking and appealable order,” a senior Delhi poll officer stated.
Further details highlighted concerns about the transparency and fairness of the SIR process. Former Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat criticised the broad use of “logical discrepancy” as a category, noting that even minor errors could trigger a notice. He emphasised that while VIPs may have their issues resolved quickly, ordinary citizens could face greater challenges in responding to notices.
The process has also drawn questions from political parties. Coverage revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party questioned the process after Arvind Kejriwal and his family received notices, raising concerns about the impact on ordinary citizens who may lack resources to respond effectively.
Additional reporting indicated that the two main categories for notices were “no mapping” and “logical discrepancies.” Age differences, name mismatches, and other inconsistencies in enumeration forms were among the reasons cited. A significant number of notices—over 59,000—had no reason listed.
“The Delhi CEO’s office has stressed that receiving a notice does not mean an elector’s name will automatically be deleted. Voters can submit replies and supporting documents to the Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer,” the official clarification stated.
Prominent names such as Kapil Sibal, Manish Sisodia, and Bansuri Swaraj were also included in the list of those issued notices as details emerged. The process is part of the claims and objections phase, which will conclude on 30 September, and all affected voters have the opportunity to submit their responses before the final roll is published.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.