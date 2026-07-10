Shiv Sena Corporator Arrested, after Discharge, in Thane Doctor Assault Case

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested by Thane police after being discharged from hospital, following his alleged involvement in the assault of doctors and nurses at a civic hospital in Dombivli. The incident has triggered widespread protests by the medical fraternity across Maharashtra. Two of the doctors who were allegedly assaulted have resigned from their positions, citing concerns over safety and lack of institutional support.
According to The Indian Express, the confrontation began after the alleged assault at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s Shastrinagar Hospital. Mhatre surrendered to police after three of his associates were arrested. He was later admitted to Thane civil hospital due to health complaints before being taken into custody.
Statewide protests were announced by resident doctors and nurses, with healthcare organisations warning of an indefinite strike if strict action was not taken. Coverage revealed that the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) welcomed the arrest and stated that doctors in government medical colleges and hospitals would wear black ribbons while continuing services.
The Maharashtra State Nurses Association also began a three-day black-ribbon protest, warning of intensified agitation if demands for stronger security and legal action were not met. Reporting indicated that memoranda were submitted to the chief minister, demanding immediate arrests, strict enforcement of the Maharashtra Medicare Act, and enhanced protection for healthcare workers.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the resident medical officer (RMO) who was assaulted described living in fear after the incident, receiving threatening calls and being followed. He, along with four other staff members, submitted resignation letters and have not returned to work since the assault.
"We don't want to work in a place where there's no assurance of security and no respect for us. People think government doctors have power or high salaries. I was working for only Rs 35,000 (per month). We work overtime every day," the RMO stated.
The RMO recounted that the altercation began when relatives of a patient demanded a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) bed, which was already occupied. Despite explanations and offers to arrange treatment at another facility, the family insisted on admission at Shastrinagar Hospital. Details confirmed that the corporator and others entered the ward, abused staff, damaged property, and physically assaulted the medical team.
During the incident, the RMO was struck on the head and repeatedly punched, while other staff members, including a woman doctor and two nurses, were also assaulted. Further accounts indicated that the staff continued to coordinate patient care despite the attack, arranging for the patient to be shifted to another hospital with NICU facilities.
"I was the only male doctor there, so I became their punching bag. They repeatedly punched me on my face, head, chest and abdomen. The female doctor, both nurses and the attendant were also assaulted. They didn't spare anyone," the RMO said.
In response to the incident, the Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors’ Association and BMC MARD condemned the assault and called for a zero-tolerance policy against violence in hospitals. Statements from associations emphasised the need for stronger hospital security and legal safeguards for medical professionals.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.