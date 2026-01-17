Shinde Moves Sena Corporators to a Hotel Following Uddhav's Cryptic Message

Following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) moved its corporators to a hotel as a precautionary measure amid heightened political activity. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secured a majority, ending Uddhav Thackeray’s 25-year control over Mumbai’s civic body. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, while the Shinde faction’s support proved crucial in forming the new majority.
According to Financial Express, the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena together crossed the majority mark in the 227-member BMC, with the BJP winning or leading in 88 wards and the Shinde faction ahead in 29.
The alliance’s numbers positioned Eknath Shinde as a kingmaker, with his faction’s corporators being moved to a hotel to prevent possible defections or poaching attempts.
Uddhav Thackeray responded to the loss with a cryptic message to party workers, stating, “It remains my dream to get a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor elected in Mumbai and if God is willing, it will happen.” Thackeray also accused the BJP of winning the polls “through betrayal” and alleged that the party wanted to “mortgage Mumbai.”
The Shiv Sena (UBT) blamed Eknath Shinde for the defeat, with party leaders asserting that the BJP would not have secured the mayoral post without Shinde’s support. Sanjay Raut, a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, publicly compared Shinde to Jaichand, a historical figure associated with betrayal, in a social media post.
The latest updates confirmed that the BJP won 1,372 seats across Maharashtra’s municipal corporations, with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena securing 394 seats. In Mumbai, the BJP and Shinde faction’s alliance was decisive, while Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) finished as the second-largest party, maintaining significant support among the Marathi electorate.
“The Marathi population will remember Eknath Shinde as ‘Jaichand’,” stated Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the factions.
In the aftermath, reporting indicated that Uddhav Thackeray’s immediate challenge is to prevent further defections among his corporators and party members. The loss of the BMC, a key source of political influence and resources, has forced Thackeray to reconsider his party’s strategy and future alliances.
“We want a Mahayuti mayor. In Mumbai, people who stopped projects for 25 years were rejected. They voted for us,” Eknath Shinde stated, underscoring the alliance’s development agenda.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the outcome of the BMC polls has redrawn Mumbai’s political landscape, with the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena now controlling the city’s richest civic body. The strategic movement of corporators and the public statements from both camps reflect the high stakes and ongoing volatility in Maharashtra’s urban politics.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.